you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Naresh Goyal booked for money laundering; govt allows Yes Bank stake for SBI; Madhya Pradesh political drama and more

Tune in to In The News with Keerthana Tiwari for top developments in India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the March 5 episode of In The News podcast, Moneycontrol’s Keerthana Tiwari discusses the day's top news developments with Atharva Pandit, Ruchira Kondepudi and Shraddha Sharma.

Tiwari starts off the discussion Kondepudi who details the latest on Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, who's in the news after getting booked for money laundering.

Sharma then gives updates on the government’s approval to SBI to buy stake in Yes Bank. She also covers the latest on the coronavirus situation in the country and concludes the discussion with EPFO’s recommendations to cut interest rate by 15 basis points to 8.5% for FY20.

Lastly, Pandit talks about how the ongoing political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh has shifted to Bengaluru.

Tune in to In The News for more.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

