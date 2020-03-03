In The News podcast | Kejriwal meets PM; Yes Bank investor hunt hits hurdles; latest on Coronavirus in India, and more

Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal to find out the top news from India and around the world.
In the March 3 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Atharva Pandit, Shraddha Sharma, and Ruchira Kondepudi to find out the top news of the day.
Pandit starts with details on the meeting between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and PM Narendra Modi to discuss the Delhi violence and follows it up with reasons behind PM Modi's latest cyptic tweet on his plans to go off social media.
Sharma then takes over to give a quick roundup on Coronavirus in India.
Kondepudi closes the discussion with latest details on Yes Bank's search for foreign investors, and Vodafone Idea's pending dues to the government.Tune in to In The News for more.
