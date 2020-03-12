In The News podcast | India steps up to counter coronavirus pandemic as cases hit 76; Yes Bank charts rescue plan

Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal for the top news developments of the day.
In the March 12 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Shraddha Sharma and Ruchira Kondepudi for the top stories of the day.
While Sharma discusses the coronavirus outbreak and the government's measures to tackle the pandemic, Kondepudi talks about the Yes Bank rescue mission.Tune in to In The News for more.
First Published on Mar 12, 2020 08:12 pm