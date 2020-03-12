App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | India steps up to counter coronavirus pandemic as cases hit 76; Yes Bank charts rescue plan

Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal for the top news developments of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the March 12 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Shraddha Sharma and Ruchira Kondepudi for the top stories of the day.

While Sharma discusses the coronavirus outbreak and the government's measures to tackle the pandemic, Kondepudi talks about the Yes Bank rescue mission.

Tune in to In The News for more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 08:12 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.