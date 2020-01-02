In The News podcast | Govt could soon purchase your personal data; jewellers served notices for DeMo deposits; infant deaths rises to 102 in Kota and more

In the January 2 episode of In The News podcast, host Jerome Anthony takes you through the top news stories of the day, along with colleagues Siddhesh Raut, Atharva Pandit and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol newsroom.

First up, Raut talks about how the Ministry of Electronics & IT could make it mandatory for big tech companies to sell publicly available user data to government and private entities.

He then discusses the Income-Tax (I-T) Department’s notices to jewellers across India over cash deposits made in 2016-17 post demonetisation.

Next, Pandit talks about the death of 102 infants at JK Lon Hospital in Kota, Rajasthan.

Lastly, Sharma talks about the tragic death of Taiwan’s top military official General Shen Yi-ming in a helicopter crash in Taiwan. He was among 8 top military officials who died in the incident.