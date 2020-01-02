App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Govt could soon purchase your personal data; jewellers served notices for DeMo deposits; infant deaths rises to 102 in Kota and more

Tune in to In The News for the top news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 2 episode of In The News podcast, host Jerome Anthony takes you through the top news stories of the day, along with colleagues Siddhesh Raut, Atharva Pandit and Shraddha Sharma from the Moneycontrol newsroom.

First up, Raut talks about how the Ministry of Electronics & IT could make it mandatory for big tech companies to sell publicly available user data to government and private entities.

He then discusses the Income-Tax (I-T) Department’s notices to jewellers across India over cash deposits made in 2016-17 post demonetisation.

Next, Pandit talks about the death of 102 infants at JK Lon Hospital in Kota, Rajasthan.

Lastly, Sharma talks about the tragic death of Taiwan’s top military official General Shen Yi-ming in a helicopter crash in Taiwan. He was among 8 top military officials who died in the incident.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #Data privacy #demonetisation #In The News podcast #Kota infant deaths #Podcast

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

