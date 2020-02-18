In The News podcast | 2020 salary hike seen at decade low; coronavirus kills Wuhan hospital director; Tendulkar's victory lap feted and more

In the February 18 episode of In The News podcast, host Shraddha Sharma gives you a round-up of the top stories of the day. She gets in conversation with Keerthana Tiwari, Siddhesh Raut and Dustin Yarde of the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out what made headlines.

First up, Tiwari talks about the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak, as the director of a special hospital located in Wuhan has died due to the virus and reveals how Chinese news organisations have covered the epidemic in the country.

Next Raut gives details about Hero Motocorp’s plans to invest Rs 10,000 on launching new models and expanding global operations. He then shares information about a recent survey that has predicted that employees in India would see the lowest salary hike in a decade this year.

Lastly, Yarde talks about Sachin Tendulkar’s speech while receiving the ‘Laureus Best Sporting Moment’ award.