In The News podcast | Delhi violence death toll rises to 42; EPFO mulls rate cut; Syrian airstrike kills 33 Turkish soldiers and more

In the February 28 episode of In The News podcast, Moneycontrol’s Atharva Pandit, Jerome Anthony and Shraddha Sharma discuss the top stories of the day with host Anvita Bansal.

First up, Pandit shares details on the Delhi communal violence as the death toll rises to 42.

Next, Anthony talks about the possibility of an interest rate cut on provident fund deposits by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Sharma winds up the conversation with an update on the airstrikes in Northeast Syria that killed 33 Turkish soldiers. She also discusses the top updates on the coronavirus outbreak.