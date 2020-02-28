App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 08:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Delhi violence death toll rises to 42; EPFO mulls rate cut; Syrian airstrike kills 33 Turkish soldiers and more

Tune in to In The News podcast with Anvita Bansal to find out the top stories from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the February 28 episode of In The News podcast, Moneycontrol’s Atharva Pandit, Jerome Anthony and Shraddha Sharma discuss the top stories of the day with host Anvita Bansal.

First up, Pandit shares details on the Delhi communal violence as the death toll rises to 42.

Close

Next, Anthony talks about the possibility of an interest rate cut on provident fund deposits by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

related news

Sharma winds up the conversation with an update on the airstrikes in Northeast Syria that killed 33 Turkish soldiers. She also discusses the top updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 08:56 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.