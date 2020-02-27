In the News podcast | Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 37; Indians return from coronavirus-hit cruise ship; Apple to launch retail store in India and more

In the February 27 episode of In The News podcast, Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Atharva Pandit, Shraddha Sharma, Ruchira Kondepudi and Jerome Anthony to find out the top news from India and around the world.

First up, Pandit talks about the violence in northeast Delhi and the death toll climbing to 37.

Next, Sharma talks about over 100 Indians returning from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship that was docked near Japan.

Following this, Kondepudi discusses Aditya Puri's comments on his replacement as MD of HDFC after he retires next year.

Lastly, Anthony talks about Apple launching its first online store in India and a physical retail store in 2021.