App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In the News podcast | Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 37; Indians return from coronavirus-hit cruise ship; Apple to launch retail store in India and more

Feb 27, 8:51 PM Tune in to In The News podcast with Anvita Bansal to find out the top stories from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the February 27 episode of In The News podcast, Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Atharva Pandit, Shraddha Sharma, Ruchira Kondepudi and Jerome Anthony to find out the top news from India and around the world.

First up, Pandit talks about the violence in northeast Delhi and the death toll climbing to 37.

Close

Next, Sharma talks about over 100 Indians returning from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship that was docked near Japan.

Following this, Kondepudi discusses Aditya Puri's comments on his replacement as MD of HDFC after he retires next year.

Lastly, Anthony talks about Apple launching its first online store in India and a physical retail store in 2021.

Tune in to In The News podcast to get the top developments from India and around the world.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.