In The News podcast | Angry protesters throng streets against CAA; Unnao rape convict gets lifer and more

In the December 20 episode of In The News podcast, host Jerome Anthony catches up with his colleagues M Saraswathy, Shraddha Sharma and Siddhesh Raut from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top developments in India and around the world.

He talks to Saraswathy about the ongoing protests against the amended Citizenship Act and how people in Mumbai showcased their anger against the Act.

Next, Sharma discusses the quantum of sentence in the Unnao rape case, where former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senghar was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Following this, Raut gives details of Tata Group looking to invest heavily in Walmart India.