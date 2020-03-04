In The News podcast | 28 coronavirus cases in India; SC allows cryptocurrency use; NRIs can buy 100% of Air India and more

In the March 4 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets the top news updates from Shraddha Sharma, Keerthana Tiwari and Ruchira Kondepudi.

First up, Sharma and Tiwari discuss the top coronavirus updates from India and around the world. There are now 28 cases of coronavirus in the country.

Next, Kondepudi talks about how the government plans to airlift auto parts from China to tackle the supply shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Following this, she gives updates from the cabinet meeting and Supreme Court’s order allowing cryptocurrency-related services in banks.