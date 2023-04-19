English
    ICICI Lombard & Tata Coffee Q4 results, equities vs bonds & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about overnight Wall Street action, Netflix earnings, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and Tata Coffee's Q4 numbers, and the latest findings from Bank of America's fund manager survey. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya). Also, catch Amit Anwani of Prabhudas Lilladher in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

    market minutes

