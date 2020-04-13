Hello, This is... podcast | COVID-19: Turbulence in the high skies

The travel and tourism industry has taken the Covid-19 impact right on the chin. Airlines are hanging only on hope for a potential revival in the seemingly distant future. Job losses, salary cuts and delayed remuneration to employees are the opening act of this horror story in the making. How long will the already stressed aviation sector stay on the tarmac, waiting for the pandemic to end? Will tech-enabled collaboration permanently land business travel? Can specialized employees of airlines be re-skilled to contribute to cross-industry jobs? Aviation industry veteran and currently Advisor to GoAir, Sanjiv Kapoor shares his views with Network 18's Kartik Malhotra.