Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... podcast | COVID-19: Turbulence in the high skies

How long will the already stressed aviation sector stay on the tarmac, waiting for the pandemic to end?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The travel and tourism industry has taken the Covid-19 impact right on the chin. Airlines are hanging only on hope for a potential revival in the seemingly distant future. Job losses, salary cuts and delayed remuneration to employees are the opening act of this horror story in the making. How long will the already stressed aviation sector stay on the tarmac, waiting for the pandemic to end? Will tech-enabled collaboration permanently land business travel? Can specialized employees of airlines be re-skilled to contribute to cross-industry jobs? Aviation industry veteran and currently Advisor to GoAir, Sanjiv Kapoor shares his views with Network 18's Kartik Malhotra.

Tune in to the Hello, This is... podcast for more.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 05:05 pm

