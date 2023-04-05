HDFC Bank, M&M Finance's Q4 updates, Indigo Paints enters Pidilite's market & pharma stocks | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the global market action when Indian markets were shut; Q4 business updates by HDFC Bank, M&M Financial Services and Bajaj Finance; some good news for ONGC and Oil India, and Indigo Paints' newest acquisition. Also catch Divam Sharma of Green Portfolio in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
April 05, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST