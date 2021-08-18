MARKET NEWS

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to ​Piyush Mehta, Chief Human Resource Officer, Genpact to understand how the workplace is changing. Listen in for more

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST


Indian professionals have been working from home since March 2020 due to COVID-19. With the vaccination drive is picking up pace, physical offices have slowly resumed even though not at 100 percent capacity. So, what are the lessons learnt and is there a stark change in the organisation culture?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Piyush Mehta, Chief Human Resource Officer, Genpact to understand how the workplace is changing. Listen in for more.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #Genpact #Hybrid Workspace #Podcast
first published: Aug 18, 2021 05:00 pm

