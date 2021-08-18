Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

Indian professionals have been working from home since March 2020 due to COVID-19. With the vaccination drive is picking up pace, physical offices have slowly resumed even though not at 100 percent capacity. So, what are the lessons learnt and is there a stark change in the organisation culture?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Piyush Mehta, Chief Human Resource Officer, Genpact to understand how the workplace is changing. Listen in for more.