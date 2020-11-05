172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|future-wise-podcast-schools-are-open-but-should-you-send-your-child-yet-6072571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Schools are open, but should you send your child yet?

M Saraswathy talks about what parents keep in mind before opting for regular classes.

Moneycontrol News

Schools are slowly starting to open across India amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The home ministry has released detailed guidelines to maintain social distancing and hygiene in the classroom. But there are still doubts among parents on whether to send the child to a physical school even as COVID-19 peak is not in sight.

In this episode of Future Wise, Keerthana Tiwari chats with M Saraswathy to find out what parents should keep in mind before opting for regular classes.

Listen in for more.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 05:31 pm

tags #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #Podcast #Schools reopening

