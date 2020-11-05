Future Wise podcast | Schools are open, but should you send your child yet?

Schools are slowly starting to open across India amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The home ministry has released detailed guidelines to maintain social distancing and hygiene in the classroom. But there are still doubts among parents on whether to send the child to a physical school even as COVID-19 peak is not in sight.

In this episode of Future Wise, Keerthana Tiwari chats with M Saraswathy to find out what parents should keep in mind before opting for regular classes.