Future Wise podcast | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

M Saraswathy talks to Nishant Chandra, Co-Founder of Newton School to find about a new programme for women in the technology industry.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 06:31 PM IST









Dropping out after maternity or exiting the workforce for personal reasons by women makes it tough for them to come back. Is there a way they could look for a second career option in the technology sector?


In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Nishant Chandra, Co-Founder, Newton School to find about a new programme for women in the technology industry.


Listen in for more.







Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #Podcast
first published: Jan 13, 2021 06:31 pm

