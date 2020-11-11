PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Here's why Joe Biden's election as US President will work well for Indian students

Why Democrat candidate Biden's election as President will work well for Indian students eyeing a US higher education degree.

Moneycontrol News

Joe Biden is all set to become the 46th President of the United States of America. For Indian students, this could bring good news in the form of better conditions to work post their US education as also better access to grants and scholarships.

In today's episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Sumeet Jain, Co-founder and Higher Education expert at study abroad platform Yocket to find out why Democrat candidate Biden's election as President will work well for Indian students eyeing a US higher education degree.

Listen in for more.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 05:58 pm

tags #Future Wise #Future Wise podcast #Podcast #student visa #US visa

