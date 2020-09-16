172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|future-wise-podcast-getting-tired-of-online-classes-heres-how-to-make-it-engaging-5848731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Getting tired of online classes? Here's how to make it engaging

M Saraswathy talks to Arjun Nair, co-founder of Great Learning to find out how online learning can be made more engaging

Moneycontrol News

With almost six months since the lockdown was announced due to the Coronavirus outbreak, digital learning has become the new way of life. Face-to-face classes have been replaced by online lessons. But there is also a sense of digital fatigue when it comes to studying online. So what is the right way to impart e-learning and make it interesting?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Arjun Nair, co-founder of Great Learning to find out how online learning can be made more engaging.

Listen in for more.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 05:54 pm

tags #Future Wise podcast #online classes #Podcast

