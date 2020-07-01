App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Do income share agreements make financial sense for students?

M Saraswathy talks to Joy Parekh to find out more about income share agreements

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Income share agreements between higher education institutes and students are increasingly becoming common in India. But not many students know about this concept and the things to keep in mind while agreeing to these terms. In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Joy Parekh, Vice President Online Business Head, Imarticus Learning to find out how this works. Listen in for more.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 05:22 pm

tags #education #Future Wise podcast #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.