Future Wise podcast | Do income share agreements make financial sense for students?

M Saraswathy talks to Joy Parekh to find out more about income share agreements
Income share agreements between higher education institutes and students are increasingly becoming common in India. But not many students know about this concept and the things to keep in mind while agreeing to these terms. In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Joy Parekh, Vice President Online Business Head, Imarticus Learning to find out how this works. Listen in for more.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 05:22 pm