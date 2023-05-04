Fed signals a pause, Hero Moto's big EV plans, Titan Q4 & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Federal Reserve's latest 25 basis point rate hike, Hero MotoCorp's big electric vehicle plans, Titan's Q4 numbers and why Indigo shares are soaring after Go First insolvency. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya and Asha Menon). Also, catch Kunal Shah of Carnelian Capital in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
May 04, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST