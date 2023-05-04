English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Fed signals a pause, Hero Moto's big EV plans, Titan Q4 & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Federal Reserve's latest 25 basis point rate hike, Hero MotoCorp's big electric vehicle plans, Titan's Q4 numbers and why Indigo shares are soaring after Go First insolvency. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya and Asha Menon). Also, catch Kunal Shah of Carnelian Capital in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends

    Moneycontrol News
    May 04, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

    market minutes

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Go First #Podcast #Titan #US Fed
    first published: May 4, 2023 08:23 am