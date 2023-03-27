English
    Deutsche Bank's slump, relief for Paytm & a smallcap healthcare company | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about - Deutsche Bank's falling share price, relief for Paytm from RBI, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Butterfly Gandhimathi merger, and Sunil Singhania's stake buy in TTK Healthcare. Also catch Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share his market outlook for the week. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    March 27, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

    first published: Mar 27, 2023 08:40 am