Deutsche Bank's slump, relief for Paytm & a smallcap healthcare company | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about - Deutsche Bank's falling share price, relief for Paytm from RBI, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Butterfly Gandhimathi merger, and Sunil Singhania's stake buy in TTK Healthcare. Also catch Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share his market outlook for the week. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
March 27, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST