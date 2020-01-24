Corporate Buzz podcast | SBI ‘will save Yes Bank’; Airtel, Voda Idea skip AGR payment deadline, auto launches and more

The corporate sector was abuzz this week (January 20 to 24), with numerous developments in telecom, autos, banking and food delivery segments.

To bring you all the developments from the sector, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas in this edition of In the Corporate Buzz podcast.

They discuss mobile service operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea skipping the deadline for paying adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the Department of Telecom. The companies have said that they would await the Supreme Court’s order on a modification plea in the coming week.

Next, Thomas talks about SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar stating that they would not let troubled private lender Yes Bank fail as it continues to look for investors.

They then discuss the autos sector as Tata Motors, Hyundai and British car-maker MG release new models. Thomas also reveals that Bajaj Auto is partnering with UK’s Triumph to manufacture motorcycles in India.

Lastly, he speaks about food aggregator Zomato buying out Uber Eats in a $350 million deal.