App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | SBI ‘will save Yes Bank’; Airtel, Voda Idea skip AGR payment deadline, auto launches and more

Jan 24, 4:52 PM Tune in to Corporate Buxx with Jerome Anthony and Prince Thomas for the top corporate news of the week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The corporate sector was abuzz this week (January 20 to 24), with numerous developments in telecom, autos, banking and food delivery segments.

To bring you all the developments from the sector, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas in this edition of In the Corporate Buzz podcast.

Close

They discuss mobile service operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea skipping the deadline for paying adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the Department of Telecom. The companies have said that they would await the Supreme Court’s order on a modification plea in the coming week.

related news

Next, Thomas talks about SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar stating that they would not let troubled private lender Yes Bank fail as it continues to look for investors.

They then discuss the autos sector as Tata Motors, Hyundai and British car-maker MG release new models. Thomas also reveals that Bajaj Auto is partnering with UK’s Triumph to manufacture motorcycles in India.

Lastly, he speaks about food aggregator Zomato buying out Uber Eats in a $350 million deal.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #AGR telecom case #auto sector #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast #Uber Eats #Yes Bank #Zomato

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.