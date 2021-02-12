Corporate Buzz podcast | Salaries to hike by 6.4% in 2021; Adani takes over the airport space; your air fares may increase soon

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out what made headlines in Corporate India this week.

Thomas talks about how air fares are going to be expensive as the government has announced a 30% hike.

He explains why Adani Airports' acquisition of the Mumbai International Airport is a unique deal.

Lastly, he talks about ITC's fallen Q3 profits and how Indians may see an increase in salary in 2021.