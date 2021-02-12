MARKET NEWS

Corporate Buzz podcast | Salaries to hike by 6.4% in 2021; Adani takes over the airport space; your air fares may increase soon

Tune in to this podcast as Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas discuss the top news from Corporate India.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 10:04 PM IST

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out what made headlines in Corporate India this week.

Thomas talks about how air fares are going to be expensive as the government has announced a 30% hike.

He explains why Adani Airports' acquisition of the Mumbai International Airport is a unique deal.

Lastly, he talks about ITC's fallen Q3 profits and how Indians may see an increase in salary in 2021.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #corporate news #Podcast
first published: Feb 12, 2021 10:04 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

