Corporate Buzz podcast | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas catch up on the top news from the Corporate world.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 06:28 PM IST

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas catch up on the top news from the Corporate world.

The RBI monetary policy committee projected headline inflation at 6.8% in Q3 2021 and the GDP growth at -7.5% for in FY21. Thomas explains India Inc's point of view on the projections.

He then talks about the latest vaccine updates and what shots may be available to Indians.

Thomas elaborates on IndiGo's plan to bring back its employees on board, and on the latest auto sales numbers.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast
first published: Dec 4, 2020 06:28 pm

