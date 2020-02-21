App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Bajaj Auto exports beat domestic sales; no trade deal during Trump visit; impact of coronavirus on India Inc

Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony and Prince Thomas talk about the top corporate news of the week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The corporate sector witnessed a slew of updates in the week (February 17-21) gone by. In the auto sector, Bajaj Auto became the first major two-wheeler manufacturer to exceed exports when compared to domestic sales.

In the aviation sector, grounded carrier Jet Airways has received some interest from Russia over a possible revival deal. This and more is discussed in this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast by Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas.

For all the updates, tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Corporate Buzz podcast #Jet Airways #Podcast

