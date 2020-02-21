Corporate Buzz podcast | Bajaj Auto exports beat domestic sales; no trade deal during Trump visit; impact of coronavirus on India Inc

The corporate sector witnessed a slew of updates in the week (February 17-21) gone by. In the auto sector, Bajaj Auto became the first major two-wheeler manufacturer to exceed exports when compared to domestic sales.

In the aviation sector, grounded carrier Jet Airways has received some interest from Russia over a possible revival deal. This and more is discussed in this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast by Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas.