Corporate Buzz podcast | A look at the top scams that rocked India Inc in 2019

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to recap the top scams that were unearthed in the year gone by.

They discuss the alleged links of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) and HDIL to the underworld and the default in loan repayments to Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, which was brought under RBI directions after massive irregularities were discovered at the bank.

Thomas talks about the saga of former billionaires Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who literally came to blows over financial deals and how financial services company Karvy allegedly used investors’ money to seek loans illegally.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast to find out the top scams of 2019.