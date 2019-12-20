App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | A look at the top scams that rocked India Inc in 2019

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast to find out the top scams of 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to recap the top scams that were unearthed in the year gone by.

They discuss the alleged links of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) and HDIL to the underworld and the default in loan repayments to Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, which was brought under RBI directions after massive irregularities were discovered at the bank.

Thomas talks about the saga of former billionaires Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who literally came to blows over financial deals and how financial services company Karvy allegedly used investors’ money to seek loans illegally.

Close

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast to find out the top scams of 2019.

related news

You can also tune in to the previous episode, where Thomas lists the top corporate news that shaped the year 2019.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast #scams in 2019

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.