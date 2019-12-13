Corporate Buzz podcast | Tax cuts the only silver lining in an overall dark year for India Inc

India Inc witnessed a lot of ups and downs in 2019. From Jet Airways shutting operations to the turmoil in the telecom sector and the demise of VG Siddhartha, in this week’s episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol’s Prince Thomas tells Jerome Anthony what transpired in the sector in 2019.

After a lengthy court battle, ArcelorMittal managed to take over Essar Steel, thus paving the way for Lakshmi Mittal to get a presence in India. Dark clouds surrounding India Inc were pushed away after the finance ministry decided to cut corporate tax rates and is looking to boost the sector through the disinvestment of BPCL and Air India.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast to find out what happened in the sector in 2019.