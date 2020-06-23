App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Patanjali claims launch of Ayurvedic cure for COVID-19, US temporarily suspends H1-B visas

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for the top developments on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev announced on June 23 that his company Patanjali Yogpeeth has launched an ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19, named Coronil. Reports suggest that the medicine has been prepared under the guidance of Ramdev and Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna, and a clinical case study and controlled trial was conducted.

On the global front, US President Donald Trump has banned non-immigrant visas such as H-1B and L-1 till December due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for the top developments on the pandemic.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:51 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

