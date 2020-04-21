App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Oil shocker, Trump ban on immigration and a liquor clarification

Shraddha Sharma takes you through the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The total COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 18,000 with the death toll nearing 600. Several journalists, especially from Mumbai and Chennai, have been tested positive.

Meanwhile, in the US, President Donald Trump announced that he would be “temporarily suspending” immigration to the US due to coronavirus.

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, host Shraddha Sharma takes you through the top updates on the pandemic.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 06:49 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

