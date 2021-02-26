English
Coronavirus Essential podcast | No vaccinations this weekend due to CoWIN updates; Home Ministry extends existing COVID-19 guidelines till March 31

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 26, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccination sessions will not be held on February 27 and 28 in view of the Co-Win platform transitioning from Co-Win 1.0 to Co-Win 2.0. India gears up to inoculate peopleabove 60 years and those over 45 years with comorbidities against the infection from March 1.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order to extend the existing Guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution upto March 31.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Feb 26, 2021 07:51 pm

