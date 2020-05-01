Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown extended for two more weeks; Gilead says open to India pharma tie-ups

Tune in for the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
On May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement that the lockdown is extending for two more weeks till May 17.
The MHA has also issued new guidelines based on the risk profiling of the districts.
Meanwhile, the US pharma company Gilead has said it is open to collaborating with governments and Indian companies to make its COVID-19 drug available across the world.
First Published on May 1, 2020 07:03 pm