Coronavirus Essential podcast | Is a stimulus on its away? Lockdown enters critical phase

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential to find out the top updates on the pandemic.
The number of cases in India crosses 5,800 and the 21-day lockdown will end next week. While Odisha government confirms that the state will be extending the lockdown, other states are also contemplating to do the same.
Will the central government announce an extention or will the lockdown be lifted in a phased manner? Can we expect more stimulus from the finance ministry.
Tune in to this edition of Coronavirus Essential podcast to find out, as Shraddha Sharma takes you through the top updates of the day.
First Published on Apr 9, 2020 07:31 pm