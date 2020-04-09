App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Is a stimulus on its away? Lockdown enters critical phase

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential to find out the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of cases in India crosses 5,800 and the 21-day lockdown will end next week. While Odisha government confirms that the state will be extending the lockdown, other states are also contemplating to do the same.

Will the central government announce an extention or will the lockdown be lifted in a phased manner? Can we expect more stimulus from the finance ministry.

Close
Tune in to this edition of Coronavirus Essential podcast to find out, as Shraddha Sharma takes you through the top updates of the day.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 07:31 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.