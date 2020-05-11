Coronavirus Essential podcast | IRCTC bookings open; PM pushes for a focussed fight against COVID-19

host Shraddha Sharma gives updates on the global pandemic.
Bookings for passenger train services have opened today on the IRCTC website. The train services will start in a graded manner from May 12.
Meanwhile, in a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the current situation and said that the fight against COVID-19 has to be more focussed.

First Published on May 11, 2020 07:17 pm