you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | IRCTC bookings open; PM pushes for a focussed fight against COVID-19

host Shraddha Sharma gives updates on the global pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bookings for passenger train services have opened today on the IRCTC website. The train services will start in a graded manner from May 12.

Meanwhile, in a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the current situation and said that the fight against COVID-19 has to be more focussed.

In this episode of the Coronavirus Essential, host Shraddha Sharma gives updates on the global pandemic.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on May 11, 2020 07:17 pm

tags #Hello this is... podcast #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

