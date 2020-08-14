172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-indias-covaxin-is-safe-early-results-show-social-distancing-to-be-followed-at-independence-day-celebrations-5705251.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVAXIN is safe, early results show; social distancing to be followed at Independence Day celebrations

Sakshi Batra gives you the top and vital news on the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

News reports suggest that COVAXIN, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR, is safe according to the preliminary results of the phase 1 trials.

Meanwhile, preparations have been made for the Independence day celebrations that will take place on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort in New Delhi as usual. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, strict social distancing norms and hand sanitisation will be followed, with only senior union ministers present along with PM Modi.

Close
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the latest news on the pandemic.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.