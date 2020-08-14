Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVAXIN is safe, early results show; social distancing to be followed at Independence Day celebrations

News reports suggest that COVAXIN, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR, is safe according to the preliminary results of the phase 1 trials.

Meanwhile, preparations have been made for the Independence day celebrations that will take place on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort in New Delhi as usual. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, strict social distancing norms and hand sanitisation will be followed, with only senior union ministers present along with PM Modi.