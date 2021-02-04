MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Tune in to this podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST

On February 4, the Union Health Ministry announced that healthworkers will receive second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from February 13.

The Serum Institute of India and UNICEF have entered into a long-term supply agreement for the AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines. UNICEF said that it will have access to up to 1.1 billion doses to supply to 100 countries.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
