MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India records 100 casualties in a day; single dose of Pfizer vaccine provokes strong response, says study

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST

On February 17, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,09,37,320 with 11,610 fresh cases. The death toll has gone by 100 to 1,55,913 deaths.

Meanwhile, researchers from Bar-Ilan University and Ziv Medical Center in Israel noted that people previously infected with the novel coronavirus respond very strongly to single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Feb 17, 2021 07:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.