Coronavirus Essential podcast | India records 100 casualties in a day; single dose of Pfizer vaccine provokes strong response, says study

On February 17, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,09,37,320 with 11,610 fresh cases. The death toll has gone by 100 to 1,55,913 deaths.

Meanwhile, researchers from Bar-Ilan University and Ziv Medical Center in Israel noted that people previously infected with the novel coronavirus respond very strongly to single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.