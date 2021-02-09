MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential for the top news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST

India has ordered 10 million more doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India and 4.5 million more of a homegrown one from Bharat Biotech, according to reports.

In a press conference on Febraury 9, experts from the WHO all but eliminated a controversial theory that COVID-19 came from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Anvita Bansal for the top news on the pandemic.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Feb 9, 2021 08:10 pm

