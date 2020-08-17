172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-india-crosses-50000-deaths-the-mystery-of-new-zealands-cases-5719291.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India crosses 50,000 deaths; the mystery of New Zealand's cases

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast by Sakshi Batra for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

On August 17, the death toll due to coronavirus in India crossed the 50,000-mark. The total now stands at 50,921 deaths. It took 156 days to reach this figure, according to announcements by the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the locally transmitted coronavirus remains a mystery in New Zealand's Aukland. The infections came after the country managed to keep out the local transmission for 102 days.

Close
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast by Sakshi Batra for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.