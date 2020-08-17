Coronavirus Essential podcast | India crosses 50,000 deaths; the mystery of New Zealand's cases

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast by Sakshi Batra for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
On August 17, the death toll due to coronavirus in India crossed the 50,000-mark. The total now stands at 50,921 deaths. It took 156 days to reach this figure, according to announcements by the health ministry.
Meanwhile, the locally transmitted coronavirus remains a mystery in New Zealand's Aukland. The infections came after the country managed to keep out the local transmission for 102 days.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 06:58 pm