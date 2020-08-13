172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-india-begins-planning-nationwide-vaccine-distribution-countrys-single-day-cases-jump-by-67000-5697441.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India to create nationwide network for vaccine distribution; country's single-day cases jump by 67,000

Sakshi Batra gives the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian government has said that a centralised system will be created to make the COVID-19 vaccines available across India. The system will be designed by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration.

Meanwhile, India registered highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases on August 13 by 67,000.

In this episode of the Coronavirus Essential, host Sakshi Batra gives the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 06:57 pm

