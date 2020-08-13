Coronavirus Essential podcast | India to create nationwide network for vaccine distribution; country's single-day cases jump by 67,000

Sakshi Batra gives the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indian government has said that a centralised system will be created to make the COVID-19 vaccines available across India. The system will be designed by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration.
Meanwhile, India registered highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases on August 13 by 67,000.
In this episode of the Coronavirus Essential, host Sakshi Batra gives the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 06:57 pm