App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Highest single-day spike at 26,500; ICMR plans pan-India COVID-19 survey

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the highest single-day spike so far, India on July 10 recorded 26,506 new COVID-19 cases according to the Union health ministry. The total cases in India now stand at 7.93 lakh, with 21,604 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research has announced that they will be conducting another pan-India surveillance to understand the spread of the virus in the country.

Close
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra to find out more.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.