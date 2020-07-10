Coronavirus Essential podcast | Highest single-day spike at 26,500; ICMR plans pan-India COVID-19 survey

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for the top news on the pandemic.
In the highest single-day spike so far, India on July 10 recorded 26,506 new COVID-19 cases according to the Union health ministry. The total cases in India now stand at 7.93 lakh, with 21,604 deaths.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research has announced that they will be conducting another pan-India surveillance to understand the spread of the virus in the country.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 07:35 pm