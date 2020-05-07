App
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 07:06 PM IST

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Gas leak at Vizag factory kills 11, sickens at least 5,000 others

May 7, 6:58 PM Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for the latest on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Eleven people have died and hundreds have been hospitalised after a major gas leak at the LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The leak took place as the factory was preparing to reopen after the national lockdown.

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, Shraddha Sharma gives more details on this incident amid other updates from the ongoing pandemic.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on May 7, 2020 07:06 pm

