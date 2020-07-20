App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Delhi is past its COVID-19 peak, says AIIMS Director; govt seeks feedback on reopening schools

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On July 20, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that Delhi may have reached its peak in terms of COVID-19 cases, as the number of cases has started declining significantly.

Meanwhile, the central government is seeking recommendations from all states and Union Territories about when to reopen schools. Feedback would be collected from parents of schoolchildren and sent back to the Centre by July 20

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

