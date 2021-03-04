English
Coronavirus Essential podcast | Delhi HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose vaccine manufacturing capacity; overcrowding at vaccination centres a new concern

Shraddha Sharma talks about the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST

On March 4, the Delhi High Court directed Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to disclose their capacities to manufacture Covaxin, Covishield vaccines. The bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the two institutes have more capacity to provide the vaccines but it seems that they are not exploiting it fully.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination centres in many parts of the country have been witnessing large crowds since March 2, a day after the second phase of the nationwide inoculation drive was launched.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
Moneycontrol News
#Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
Mar 4, 2021 08:03 pm

