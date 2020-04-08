Coronavirus Essential podcast | Cases in India cross 5,200; China's Wuhan ends lockdown

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma takes you through the top updates on the pandemic.
The number of confirmed cases in India have risen to over 5,200. Maharashtra remains to be one of the hotspots and Mumbai has planned to extend the lockdown till April 30.
As the world situation also remains grave, China ends the lockdown in Wuhan.
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast as Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma takes you through the top updates on the pandemic.
First Published on Apr 8, 2020 07:37 pm