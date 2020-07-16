App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Bill Gates thumbs-up for Indian vaccine; preparations on for foreign air travel

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In an upcoming documentary on the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates said that the country will be able to produce the vaccine not only for itself but also for the entire world. He also spoke hopefully about the great capacity of the Indian pharma sector.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the government is in negotiations with France, the United States and Germany to create an international air travel bubble.

Close
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more updates on the pandemic.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.