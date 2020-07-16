Coronavirus Essential podcast | Bill Gates thumbs-up for Indian vaccine; preparations on for foreign air travel

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more updates on the pandemic.
In an upcoming documentary on the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates said that the country will be able to produce the vaccine not only for itself but also for the entire world. He also spoke hopefully about the great capacity of the Indian pharma sector.
Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the government is in negotiations with France, the United States and Germany to create an international air travel bubble.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 06:55 pm