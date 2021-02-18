Coronavirus Essential podcast | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.
On February 18, the Maharashtra government said that it may impose a stricter lockdown in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola cities of the state's Vidarbha region "at any moment" in view of the COVID-19 situation there.
Meanwhile, India will make COVID-19 molecular tests mandatory for people arriving directly or indirectly from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil in a bid to contain the spread of more infectious virus variants found in those countries.Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential for more.