Coronavirus Essential podcast | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

On February 18, the Maharashtra government said that it may impose a stricter lockdown in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola cities of the state's Vidarbha region "at any moment" in view of the COVID-19 situation there.

Meanwhile, India will make COVID-19 molecular tests mandatory for people arriving directly or indirectly from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil in a bid to contain the spread of more infectious virus variants found in those countries.