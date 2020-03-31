Coronavirus Essential podcast | 24 people who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation test positive

Shraddha Sharma gives you the important updates from the pandemic.
Today is the seventh day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,251. The Union Health Ministry has said that 102 patients have recovered so far, but 32 have died.
In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, Shraddha Sharma gives you the important updates from the pandemic.Tune in to find out more.
First Published on Mar 31, 2020 06:47 pm