Coronavirus Essential podcast | 20,000 people recovered in a single day in India; Zydus Cadila begins human trials for vaccine

First Published on Jul 15, 2020 07:14 pm
Zydus Cadila has begun human clinical trials for its potential COVID vaccine on around 1000 healthy volunteers across many sites in India. In phase-I, the vaccine will be tested for its safety, while the efficacy of the vaccine will be tested in phase II.Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra to find out the top news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
