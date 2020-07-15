Coronavirus Essential podcast | 20,000 people recovered in a single day in India; Zydus Cadila begins human trials for vaccine

Government data on July 15 suggested 20,572 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. This is a sharp rise in the recovery rate to nearly 63.24 percent now.

Zydus Cadila has begun human clinical trials for its potential COVID vaccine on around 1000 healthy volunteers across many sites in India. In phase-I, the vaccine will be tested for its safety, while the efficacy of the vaccine will be tested in phase II.