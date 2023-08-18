English
    Concord Biotech listing, NTPC, LTI Mindtree & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today, from NTPC, LTI Mindtree and Concord Biotech listing to global market setup. Also catch Jinesh Joshi-Research Analyst Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST
