Budget, Adani rout, FOMC: Impact on markets | Market Minutes
In this edition of Market Minutes, N Mahalakshmi talks about three important events that are defining market sentiment: the Budget, Adani Enterprises FPO withdrawal and the US Federal Reserve rate hike. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends
February 02, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST
Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends