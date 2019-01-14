App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019 Podcast: What was the Union Budget like in the 50's?

This Insight19 podcast gives a brief recap of the history of the Union Budget from the 50's

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

(Note: This podcast was first published in January 2018 and has been repurposed for Moneycontrol listeners.)

India's first Finance Minister, Sir R.K. Shanmugham Chetty, presented the first Finance Budget of independent India on November 26, 1947. His choice for finance minister was, at the time, a controversial one due to his pro-British leanings.

In the 1949-50 budget, the government abolished the much abused tax evasion instrument, the Capital Gains Tax. This is the tax that must be paid when one sells real estate for a profit, for instance. The concept of Capital Gains Tax, which was abolished a few years earlier, was brought back in the budget of 1956-57. This move was carried out by C.D. Deshmukh.

related news

The 1950-51 budget announced a cut in the super-rich tax rate, so as to push savings. In the words of John Mathai, it was proposed to abolish the distinction between earned and unearned income and to levy a uniform rate on both.

The 1951 Budget by John Mathai laid down the road map to the creation of the Planning Commission. After independence, it was hoped that the five year plans would steer the Indian Economy towards balanced growth.

The 1954-55 budget announced plans to set up a specialized financial institution to offer loans to industry. This institution would one day become ICICI.

The 1957-58 budget proposed a new direct taxation instrument called the Wealth Tax. This would remain in use for the next six decades. Also called a capital tax and equity tax, it is a levy on the total value of personal assets.

Gift Tax was a then new tool that was used with some success in the West. This was introduced to India in 1958-59 by a one time Budget Presenter: Jawaharlal Nehru.
First Published on Jan 31, 2018 12:20 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #Millennials #Podcast

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.